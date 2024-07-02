BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rain didn't stop the Dress Rehearsal for the Independence Day parade in Minsk
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
1216 followers
224 views • 10 months ago

Dress rehearsal for the Independence Day parade in Minsk (Belarus).

In preparation for the celebration of "Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus" (July 3).

Adding from today:

Viktor Gennadievich Khrenin senior leader in the Belarusian Armed Forces and the current Minister of Defense speaks on having experienced Wagner instructors. 

📢"Getting combat experience without fighting is where the greatest value lies. We were able to get it on our territory. The specialists of the Wagner PMC also shared with us, and even now continue to share that experience, especially combat experience."⚔️



russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
