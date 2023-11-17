Kevin Briggs Understanding Consciousness as a Conduit for our ET Star Families -Part 2 of 2 - Q & A

Part 2 of 2. The Q & A just got started and Kevin Briggs continues here. Kevin joined our Meetup https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-et-contact for the first time. I co-hosted the Zoom meeting with Tara in Southern California. Tara did a real professional job. Kevin discussed- what it is like to be an experiencer? Why they are educated by our ET star families. What is the Exoconscious Community?

In Part one, Kevin opened the discussion with a brief outline of his early contact. Brian has already recorded two videos with Kevin for our University Galacticus Project, to be released starting mid January. Kevin's website is www.kevinjbriggs.com. His book is on Amazon and you can order it off his website.

The meaning of the thumbnail is that, the iceberg under the water represents the unconscious mind which is so much bigger.

Kevin James Briggs is an author and specializes in consciousness and the connection to ET/UFOs. His recently published book is titled “Spiritual Consciousness A Personal Journey” and covers 57 years of his experiences of ET contact and UFO connections. Kevin speaks to many groups of UFO and ET enthusiasts. They are always eager to hear of his interactions, he always receives a warm reception. Kevin has written articles which have been published in the Truth Magazine. His published book was also mentioned in Psychic News (UK) in their editor’s good read section. He has also written an article about his ET experiences which have been published in The New Observations magazine. Kevin has also appeared on local radio stations and recently filmed for a TV show “Unlocking Your Limitless Life” hosted by Susan Shatzer and produced by Robin C Adams. Kevin was also a keynote speaker, in Miami at the FREE “Consciousness & Contact Experiencer Conference”, hosted by The Edgar Mitchell “Foundation for Research into Extraterrestrial and extraordinary Experiences”. Kevin was a speaker at the Consciousness and Contact Conference held in July 2019 at The Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. Kevin has also a guest on the Whitley Strieber radio show, Unknown Country and The Kevin Moore Show UK. Kevin also appeared on Melisa Kennedy’s TV show, The UFO Women, filmed locally in Florida. Kevin is a co-author with Melissa Kennedy and Edgar Yohe of the recently published book “Tap into Universal Energy” Understanding cosmic energy and consciousness.

