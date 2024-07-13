Human Chess In Real Life - Pt8: Is Chess Linked to Death in Media Productions?

In this 8th installment of our series, we're investigating a media presentation that associates the play of chess with real life in such a way that when a piece is taken by another, it means the death of the person represented by that piece. You'll note that this compares with one we addressed in Part 1 with "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ChessDeathMedia_8.mp4





Find series playlist here:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#ChessInMedia





For collateral study: The Game of Chess - Beyond Entertainment to the Manipulation of Reality https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2024/04/the-game-of-chess-beyond-entertainment.html





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com