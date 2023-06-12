""A COLORADO COWBOY" - RODEO DREAMS AND A FAMILY LEGACY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steven Wiersma never planned to ride bulls professionally. But at age twenty-four, with his life spiraling out of control, he decided to try to hold on for the most dangerous eight seconds in sports. A true American Dream of great courage and determination to continue a Colorado family legacy.