© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EVERYTHING IS CONNECTED
The Globalist Agenda
Everything is connected… and it all began with the book ‘Limits to Growth' sponsored by the Club of Rome. Was Limits to Growth the master plan?
In 1973, Australia's largest computer predicted trends such as pollution levels, population growth, availability of natural resources, and quality of life on Earth.