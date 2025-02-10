BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Safe and Nurturing Home Promotes Confidence and Healthy Masculinity in Boys - Jeff Schadt
Why are boys in modern culture struggling to live confident and meaningful lives? It might have something to do with the avalanche of negative messages society is bombarding them with. Jeff Schadt, the president and CEO of Revive Family, frequently gives seminars addressing the most prominent issues facing today’s youth. One of the worst problems is culture’s attack on healthy masculinity. “All these messages [are] telling us that we’re the problem,” he says. Boys lose their confidence, and they become men who are afraid to embrace their God-given, healthy masculinity. How can we address this issue? As parents, we can start by tackling this issue head-on in the home and providing a safe and nurturing environment for our sons. “We can punish them right into the world or we can love them right into our influence,” exclaims Jeff.



TAKEAWAYS


Love your kids unconditionally, and they will be far more likely to come to you first when they’re having a problem


Sometimes kids will continue to misbehave because they believe they’ll never live up to their parents’ expectations


Give your child a safe space to discuss their feelings and disappointments


Remember, the Bible says nobody is perfect, so let’s not expect perfection from our children



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

One Rule Home video: https://bit.ly/4gfkhvE

Kids Bad Behavior book: https://amzn.to/3WIUTr1

FREE What’s Really Causing My Kid’s Bad Behavior: https://onerulehome.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH REVIVE FAMILY

Website: https://www.revivefamily.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH ONE RULE HOME

Website: https://onerulehome.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

ARTZA (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.artzabox.com/#rfsn=TINA

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
childrenbiblechristianmenparentsboysgendermasculineteenshealthyhomemanhoodtina griffincounter culture mom showjeff schadt
