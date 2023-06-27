Day after day he wandered about with his broken leg, the fracture healing itself with new structure

Pitiful Animal





Would you like to hear the story about Rudy?

No one knew about his past; we only knew that he was a dog living on the streets.

He was smelly, dirty, and shunned by other dogs and bystanders.

After a traffic accident, Rudy's hind legs were broken.

Day after day he wandered with broken legs and the fracture also healed over time.

But it left a deformity in one leg that made it difficult for him to walk.

Luckily, someone didn't turn a blind eye to what he was going through.

He was taken to the vet for a check-up with his body covered in many scars.

Maybe it was what was left of the times he was chased away while looking for food.





When being cleaned, Rudy seemed to be transformed with a completely new look.

His eyes were still filled with sadness as if hiding a lot of stories behind them.

Doctors said Rudy had pneumonia and was suffering from the flu.

It was caused by the daily smog that made his lungs weak.

Rudy's hind legs had cracks, the bone structure changed, causing the feet to be bent.

If he continued to walk with his legs like that, he would get injured very easily and it would be difficult for him to recover.

After Rudy's health stabilized, there would be an operation on his left leg.





At that time, Rudy's leg surgery would take place.

I knew he had been waiting for this surgery for a long time.

Rudy paced the waiting room as if to relieve stress.

The results would completely determine whether he could walk normally or not.

After 3 hours Rudy came out with a sober face and returned to the recovery room.

At that time, Rudy could not walk because the position of the newly operated bone needed to be stabilized.





After the hospital stay, Rudy was eligible to be discharged home.

Returning to his new family would be a good environment for him to fully recover.

He had a hard time wandering around.

And that was a worthy compensation for Rudy.

I would try to do what was best for Rudy in my power.

It was like a thank you for the predestined relationship that brought him to me.





