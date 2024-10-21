The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 361 - Social Media

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Now for those of you who may not yet understand the personal responsibility that comes with the use of Social Media and the Internet at large I have prepared this video message as a guide. The reason for this is because the Internet wasn’t created to spread TRUTH. It was created first and foremost to spread LIES and DIS-INFORMATION. That is its purpose. Many Christians to their shame, don’t even understand this basic truth. TV and Radio were invented for the same purpose. Ask yourself this. WHY would truth be channeled on Radio or TV and the Internet in a world ruled and controlled by Satan and his minions? TRUTH TELLING is ANTITHETICAL to Satan’s Goals and final Agenda. Satan’s Kingdom is NOT divided and at cross purposes with itself. IT is UNITED under the UNITED NATIONS World Government for one purpose and that is to DECEIVE the whole world and MARK every living soul.
