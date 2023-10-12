BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Catholic Manhood Nuggets - Everyone's Invited: Not Everyone Is Accepted
43 views • 10/12/2023

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - CMCSMen.net

October 15, 2023

Twenty-eighth Sunday in Ordinary Time

The Parable of the Wedding Feast

Mt 22:1-10

"The king said to him, "My friend, how is it that you came in here without a wedding garment?" But he was reduced to silence. Then the king said to his attendants, "Bind his hands and feet, and cast him into the darkness outside, where there will be wailing and grinding of teeth." Many are invited, but few are chosen (Mt 22:12-14)."

https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/101523.cfm

In the parable of the wedding feast as recorded in the book of Matthew, Jesus issues a solemn warning against repeating the foolishness of the Pharisees. Although we have been granted the privilege of receiving the invitation to the heavenly banquet through our baptism, it is imperative that we adorn ourselves with the wedding garment of virtue and grace. It is incumbent upon us to remain cautious and vigilant against the allurements and pleasures of the world which can dangerously impede our journey towards salvation. We must earnestly engage in the daily struggle against our sinful inclinations, whilst cultivating a genuine love for God and our fellow human beings. This may appear to be an arduous endeavor, but let us not forget that Christ Himself has led the way, inspiring countless individuals to strive for eternal glory. Our benevolent Lord, in His infinite wisdom, has endowed us with plentiful graces and assistance through His Church; hence, it is our own responsibility to diligently employ these divine aids. Should we neglect to do so and find ourselves devoid of the wedding garment, we shall have none but ourselves to hold accountable. Let us recognize that we have been called alongside many others and endeavor to be counted among the chosen ones.

