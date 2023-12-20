Create New Account
Solar Panels 1 Year Later - What I WISH I Knew
High Hopes
Two Bit da Vinci


Dec 20, 2023


Solar: Check out Hoymiles for WORLD CLASS Inverters! https://geni.us/Inverters


After a BRUTAL first year of horribly high energy bills, I'm happy to report that I now have solar. But this process has taught me a LOT, and there's so much I wish I had known last year before getting started.

I needed a new roof, I needed to replace wood, and so this was a worst-case scenario. So join me as I get into the numbers for my first year of solar panels, and learn from my mistakes so you can be better informed! This is everything I learned from having solar for 1 year!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2qs9VskGS4

beforeafterproblemsmistakessolar panelstwo bit da vinci1 year laternew roofreplace wood

