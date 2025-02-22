Trump's Presidency and the Deep State: NGOs, Elon Musk's efforts to expose and address the deep state's corruption,









Overview: The discussion covers a wide range of topics related to the political landscape in the U.S., the deep state, government corruption, and the spiritual battle taking place. The guest, Floyd Brown, provides historical context and insider perspectives based on his extensive experience in politics and government.

Trump's Presidency and the Deep State:

Brown describes the deep state as a corrupt, entrenched system that has controlled the government for decades, regardless of which party is in power.

He explains how Trump has disrupted this system and is working to expose and dismantle the deep state's influence.

Brown emphasizes the spiritual dimension of the battle, with Christians playing a crucial role in praying and interceding for the country.

Government Corruption and Fraud:

Brown discusses the rampant fraud and abuse within government programs like Social Security, where millions of people are receiving benefits despite being over 150 years old.

He highlights how the deep state has outsourced many of its activities to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to avoid oversight and accountability.

The guest explains how Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has enabled greater transparency and the exposure of this corruption.

USAID and the CIA Connection:

Brown shares his personal experience working at USAID, where he witnessed the agency's role in collecting intelligence for the CIA, rather than focusing on genuine aid efforts.

He describes how USAID was a hub for the deep state's activities and had to be shut down as part of the effort to dismantle the deep state's power.

Globalism and One-World Government:

Brown connects the push for globalism and one-world government to a spiritual battle, rooted in Satan's desire for control and the undermining of national sovereignty.

He emphasizes the importance of maintaining national borders and cultural identity, as this allows the gospel message to spread and people to be reached with the love of Jesus Christ.

