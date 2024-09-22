IDF raids Al Jazeera West Bank office, orders closure

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In the latest attack on press freedom, the Israeli military raided Al Jazeera’s bureau in Ramallah, issuing a 45-day closure order. The raid, carried out by heavily armed soldiers, involved the destruction of equipment and the confiscation of documents.
Nothing criminals hate more than witnesses..
Mirrored - RT
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/