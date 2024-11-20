A settler assault leads to the martyrdom of Ahmad Ghazal





Citizen Ahmad Abdullah Ghazal was martyred on the evening of Sunday, 10-11-2024, succumbing to injuries sustained from an attack by settlers on his land while he was harvesting olives in the town of Sebastia, northwest of Nablus.

The Zionist settlers continue their attacks on Palestinian farmers, the latest being the attack on the village of Sebastia northwest of Nablus, which resulted in the martyrdom of citizen Ahmad Ghazal.

Interview: Rafiq Ghazal, son of the martyr

Mohammad Azem, Mayor of Sebastia

Reporting: Faris odeh

Filmed: 18/11/2024

