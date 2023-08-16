Unbroken - Main

What does it mean to be UNBROKEN?

We become Unbroken when we have the courage and strength to pick up our broken pieces and restore ourselves to wholeness.

An Unbroken person takes what broke them and uses it to grow into a higher version of themself.

An Unbroken person rises from brokenness stronger than before and goes out into the world to make a difference in their own unique way.

To be Unbroken is to be a hero...to have journeyed through the darkness without becoming corrupted, silenced or destroyed.

We the Unbroken are gathering together to break the chains of humanity and uniting to usher in an age of truth, peace, abundance and freedom for all life.