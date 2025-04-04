© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nick Fuentes asks when was the last time Paul Gosar was outspoken about anything that is America First for the last 4 years?
"Did they live to fight another day or did they live to suck another day?"
Then Nick explains why he has a "burn it all down" mentality.
Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/nickjfuentes
Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes
Twitter: https://x.com/nickjfuentes
Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial
America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ
AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3
Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com
Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes
Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes
AFPAC: https://afpac.events
America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org
Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF