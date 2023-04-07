Lavrov - Against the background of daily statements coming from Kiev, Washington, and Brussels - April 7 2023

Lavrov: Against the background of daily statements coming from Kiev, Washington, and Brussels that in no case should we stop military operations, move on to negotiations, against the background of demands for Russia to stop the war and sit down at the negotiating table that contradict these postulates, we certainly understand that all this is quite dirty reception. Both the president and other representatives of Russia have repeatedly said that we do not refuse to negotiate. But these negotiations can only be based on taking into account Russian legitimate interests, Russian legitimate concerns, which we have been setting out for many, many years, outlined in dialogue with our Western colleagues and which - our concerns - were arrogantly ignored with disdain and with the words: "What NATO is doing with Ukraine is not your business".

