Zionist Forces Assassinate Mahmoud Sanakreh in Balata Camp

The Zionist occupation forces assassinated the young man Mahmoud Sanakreh inside his home in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus city in the northern West Bank. This occurred after special Zionist forces stormed the camp, entered the house in a barbaric manner, and then shot the young man while he was sleeping, leading to his immediate martyrdom. They also took the martyr's body after preventing medical crews from approaching the area.
Interview: Khaled Thouqan, eyewitness
Reporting: faris odeh
Filmed: 28/02/2025
