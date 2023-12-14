I thought you might enjoy watching Zalenski once again dancing with his gay trans partners. So entertaining - so trans - so Gay - such a great leader - always asking for more money
53 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
Did you see him begging for more money in Congress a day or so ago ?
Keywords
dancetranszalenski
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos