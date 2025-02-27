BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SN1506: Clients of Chaos, Medically Lethal & Golden Citizenship ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
6 months ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v6pulms-sn1506-clients-of-chaos-medically-lethal-and-golden-citizenship-.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2025/02/28/sn1506-clients-of-chaos-medically-lethal-golden-citizenship/]


As much as we'd love full transparency on the Epstein flight logs and the web of elite predators, let’s be realistic—they will never release the full list. The names on it are too powerful, too entrenched in the highest echelons of politics, business, and global influence. Do you really think they’ll expose themselves and risk collapsing the entire system?


Pedogate and the Epstein network are just the tip of a sprawling, sinister operation—one that involves organized human trafficking, genetic experimentation, and high-level collusion. The truth won’t come in a flood, but in carefully controlled drip-fed disclosures designed to manage public reaction. They want you numb, not outraged.


And while many look to Trump as a disruptor, understand his role in tying up loose ends rather than unraveling the full extent of the conspiracy. Just like with COVID, the public will only learn what the ruling elite allow them to know. The rest? That’s on us to uncover.


Exposing corruption isn’t easy. The battle for truth demands vigilance, persistence, and the willingness to face the darkest corners of power. Strap in—because we’re here to expose their lies, not swallow them.


Support Our Operation: https://patreon.com/noizce


Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3


Instagram: @Freedom_Faction


Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO


Discord: https://discord.gg/m2xVvEC3


Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction


Email: [email protected]

trumpnew world order1984globalismglobalizationkilluminatifactions of freedomfreedom factiontechnocracywake upcovid19
