DR. BRYAN ARDIS - The Antidote for Covid 19 - Nicotine - Flyover Clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
504 views • 12 months ago

Adding:  I came back to add clinical studies that support this, links about Nicotine:

Editorial: Nicotine and SARS-CoV-2: COVID-19 may be a disease of the nicotinic cholinergic system

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7192087/

Taking Nicotine helps

https://research.jefferson.edu/magazine/restoring-smell-and-taste-after-covid.html

https://www.healthline.com/health/how-to-regain-sense-of-smell-naturally

Clinical study have downloaded, Nicotine restoring-smell-and-taste-after-covid.html

https://assets.researchsquare.com/files/rs-2063399/v1/6d98a8c5-14cf-440f-951f-05586dde15ee.pdf?c=1669259151

I'm sharing this clip video from 'Flyover Conservatives' on Rumble. Posting description as found and full video can be found:

 https://rumble.com/v4omx85-dr.-bryan-ardis-what-you-dont-know-about-nicotine-could-kill-you-exposing-t.html

This clip video at: https://banned.video/watch?id=663fe7b0303c43b4b3f7d946

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live

TO WATCH ALL FULL INTERVIEWS -

https://subsplash.com/flyoverconservatives/media/ms/+g6yhgjx


Dr. Bryan Ardis:

WEBSITE: https://thedrardisshow.com

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedrardisshow

For LIFE-SAVING Information about the Vaccine, - Text VAX to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

