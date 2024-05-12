DR. BRYAN ARDIS - The Antidote for Covid 19 - Nicotine - Flyover Clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Adding: I came back to add clinical studies that support this, links about Nicotine:
Editorial: Nicotine and SARS-CoV-2: COVID-19 may be a disease of the nicotinic cholinergic system
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7192087/
Taking Nicotine helps
https://research.jefferson.edu/magazine/restoring-smell-and-taste-after-covid.html
https://www.healthline.com/health/how-to-regain-sense-of-smell-naturally
Clinical study have downloaded, Nicotine restoring-smell-and-taste-after-covid.html
https://assets.researchsquare.com/files/rs-2063399/v1/6d98a8c5-14cf-440f-951f-05586dde15ee.pdf?c=1669259151
I'm sharing this clip video from 'Flyover Conservatives' on Rumble. Posting description as found and full video can be found:
https://rumble.com/v4omx85-dr.-bryan-ardis-what-you-dont-know-about-nicotine-could-kill-you-exposing-t.html
This clip video at: https://banned.video/watch?id=663fe7b0303c43b4b3f7d946
