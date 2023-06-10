Don't Affirm a Child's Gender/ Transition? In California, You're a Child ABUSER. Leave California

Thanks for the wacky state of California, that will label parents child abusers who don't affirm their children's newly chosen "gender" or transitions. This is the state taking away the children who don't drink the ideological Kool-Aid. Thank you to Scott Weiner and Gavin Newsom.It's time to leave California.

#california #woke #trans





