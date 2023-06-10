Don't Affirm a Child's Gender/ Transition? In California, You're a Child ABUSER. Leave California

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thanks for the wacky state of California, that will label parents child abusers who don't affirm their children's newly chosen "gender" or transitions. This is the state taking away the children who don't drink the ideological Kool-Aid. Thank you to Scott Weiner and Gavin Newsom.It's time to leave California.
