MTG's Surprise Bid for Trump's VP Slot Revealed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia’s fervent Republican envoy, emerges unscathed from the Democrats' ceaseless attempts to dismantle her political voyage. With a resolution forged in the crucible of relentless opposition, Greene is poised to unveil her narrative, unfiltered and unapologetic, through her book - "MTG."
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html