Massive Fire and Explosion at Russian Nuclear Missile Factory

A powerful explosion was reported in Russia's Udmurt Republic at a weapons plant that produces nuclear weapons components and ballistic missiles on Wednesday. We will give you those details in today's TruNews. First, however, is the dramatic history-making case underway right now in the US Supreme Court on whether former President Donald Trump can be removed from various state election ballots under the Constitution’s restrictions on Civil War insurrectionists serving in federal government positions. Oral arguments started at 10 am on Thursday in front of the nine Supreme Court justices. NBC News reported minutes ago that the justices indicated their skepticism that Colorado had the power to remove Mr. Trump from the Republican primary ballot because of his alleged actions that disputed the legitimacy of the 2020 election that brought Joe Biden to the White House.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 02/08/2024





