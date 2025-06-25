Natural Solutions for Celiac Disease & Hormonal Imbalance with Guest Abby Mehta

What happens when a young woman refuses to accept feeling sick and tired as “normal”? Our guest today shares her inspiring health journey that began with chronic digestive issues, anxiety, mood swings, and debilitating PMS symptoms, all by her early 20s. After years of ineffective treatments like birth control and diets that offered no real solution, she finally found answers at Hotze Health & Wellness Center. Her experience transformed her health, her mindset, and her outlook for the future.

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Abby Mehta, and learn how Abby’s customized wellness plan, including bioidentical hormones, a yeast-free diet, and natural thyroid support, helped her go from a 2 to a 9 on the wellness scale. With personal guidance, ongoing encouragement, and a holistic approach, she reclaimed her energy and vitality. Her story is a powerful reminder that it's never too early to take charge of your health.

