DTR S6: Brainstorm Movie 1983

In 1983, a film released to limited reception. It stars Christopher Walken, Natalie Wood, Louise Fletcher and Cliff Roberson to name a few. Directed by Doug Trumbull, the legendary effects god from 2001: A Space Odyssey, this film portrays a device that record the five senses of man and beyond. Natalie Wood's last film, this epic cult sleeper is a look into what would happen if man could replace his senses with a recording and beyond. Enjoy.





