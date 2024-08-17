DTR S6: Brainstorm Movie 1983

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 1983, a film released to limited reception. It stars Christopher Walken, Natalie Wood, Louise Fletcher and Cliff Roberson to name a few. Directed by Doug Trumbull, the legendary effects god from 2001: A Space Odyssey, this film portrays a device that record the five senses of man and beyond. Natalie Wood's last film, this epic cult sleeper is a look into what would happen if man could replace his senses with a recording and beyond. Enjoy.
