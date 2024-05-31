Mass Vaccination and "Died in Sleep" - Part 5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
If you take a look around, there is a very large number of people randomly dying in their sleep since the introduction of these experimental covid shots.
The reason is very simple. Millions of people have undetected heart issues(myocarditis) from these shots.
Exercising and sleeping with myocarditis(heart muscle inflammation) is very dangerous due to the surges of adrenaline that course through the circulatory system. Both can be very deadly.. This is why we have athletes dying and people being found dead in bed.
This is a human catastrophe and outright genocide happening in real time.
Special thanks to Covid BC(Telegram) and Hello Dave for their amazing work capturing many of these deaths.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/