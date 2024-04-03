© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Moho
Mar 30, 2024
To The Owner Who Abandoned Valene, He's NOW much Happier And Handsome Than YOU Are...
On 12 Feb, a lady called us when she found him a landfill: so emaciated that he even couldn't stand up to eat. They dumped him here covered in a black bag. Maybe they tried to throw him in water but didn't do so. It's in the middle of no where, rain will take him anyway. Even in extreme situation, he still wagged his tail. In his eyes, there is hope and never giving up spirit. We gave food, he tried to eat but couldn't take much. We even can count how many ribs in his skinny body...
Credit To: Sandra Ruttkowski
Pix 19 9983 1158
#HungryDog, #StarvedDog, #TheMoho
------------------------------------------------------
You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...
Twitter: / themoho4
Instagram: / themoho88
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6ZsCSp7u7g