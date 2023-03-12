Live with Attorney Thomas Renz and Pastor Derek Reimer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
Pastor Derek Reimer has been released from jail! He will tell us about his experience during his protest of the drag queen story hour in Calgary and the charges he faces.
Attorney Thomas Renz joins us today. His best known client is America’s Frontline Doctors. He has a stark warning about what the pharmaceutical giants and governments have in store for future vaccines.
Thomas Renz: www.renz-law.com
Show Resources: https://bit.ly/3mCsUtS
Sun City Silver & Gold: [email protected]
Zstack Protocol: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=LAURALYNN
☆ We no longer can trust our mainstream media, which is why independent journalists such as myself are the new way to receive accurate information about our world. Thank you for supporting us – your generosity and kindness to help us keep information like this coming! ☆
~ L I N K S ~
➞ DONATE AT: https://www.lauralynn.tv/ or [email protected]
➞ SHOP: https://teespring.com/stores/laura-lynns-store-2
➞ TWITTER: @LauraLynnTT
➞ FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
➞ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/LauraLynnTylerThompson
➞ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BodlXs2IF22h/
➞ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LauraLynnTyler
➞ TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/lauralynnthompson
➞ DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn
➞ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9
➞ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/lauralynn
➞ LIBRTI: https://librti.com/laura-lynn-tyler-thompson