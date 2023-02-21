BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Catholic Church SCHISM! Pope Benedict Book INSPIRES Catholic Conservatives AGAINST Pro-GAY Francis
283 views • 02/21/2023

Stew Peters Show


Feb 20, 2023


Is the Catholic Church going to split over Pope Francis’ woke agenda?

Michael Matt is here to speak out on the civil war being waged inside the Catholic Church over orthodoxy.

Pope Francis is extremely popular with the Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden apostate wing of the Church.

Pope Francis is not popular with practicing faithful Catholics who attend Church week after week.

The Pope cooperated with Pfizer and sold the bogus Covid-19 narrative that saw Churches close their doors.

Now, the Pope is attacking those who enjoy traditional Latin Mass!

Pope Francis is completely on board with the Great Reset and is fully supportive of the World Economic Forum’s agenda.

Keywords
bookcivil warconservativeschristianchurchreligioncatholicpopetraditionalfrancisworld economic forumapostateorthodoxyfaithfulwefpfizerbenedictcovidgreat resetmichael mattschismstew peterslatin masschurches closedpro-gay
