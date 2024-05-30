Robert Inlakesh Interview - The Ongoing Rafah Massacre, Oct. 7 Detainees/Hostages & Is Iran Next?

TheLastAmericanVagabond

Joining me today is TLAV writer Robert Inlakesh, here to discuss the ongoing Rafah massacre and genocide in Gaza. We discuss the unrelenting attacks on civilians in areas designated as safe by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF), as well as the active participation of western governments. We discuss October 7th and the many lies that were told (and continue to be told), in particular we focus on the detainees and hostages taken that day and go over some important nuances that are largely going unaddressed. Finally we ask whether Iran and Lebanon might be drawn into this conflict in earnest, and whether this will be by Israeli design or by their own response to the ongoing genocide.





All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/robert-inlakesh-interview-5-29-24





