Trump Orders Military 'War Crimes' Trials Against Fauci and Other 'WEF Traitors'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Leading globalists operating within the US government bureaucracy are set to be sacrificed on the altar of public outrage for their historical crimes including the Covid plandemic, according to President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team.
Politicians and bureaucrats connected to the World Economic Forum will face investigation with the aim of prosecuting them for treason as Trump pledges to initiate sweeping reforms to root out the infiltration of the global elite from U.S. agencies.
Dr. Anthony Fauci’s head is expected to be the first on the chopping block, with his past actions currently under intense review as part of this long overdue effort for accountability.
"Yeah, and I will believe this when I see it."
~The Prisoner
Receive up to $10,000 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043
- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com
- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet
Mirrored - The People's Voice
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/