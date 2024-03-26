This GUY!!! 🕺Scott Lobaido gets arrested again for throwing pizza at NYC city hall. 🍕

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Artist Scott Lobaido Throws Pizza in City Hall NYC & Gets ARRESTED!
CITY HALL, Manhattan - At around 12:00 pm people gathered in front of City Hall organized by Scott LoBaido to throw pizza over the gates of City Hall to protest measures taken by the city council which may affect small pizza shops.
aired 3.20.24