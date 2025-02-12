RT News - February 12 2025 6AM GMT

February 12, 2025

rt.com





The Jordanian King agrees to take in two-thousand severely sick children from Gaza but remains reluctant to back Donald Trump’s plan to displace the entire enclave. Palestinians at one of the largest refugee camps in Gaza tell us they will not give up territory that rightfully belongs to them. The US president says he’s setting the stage for a big deal on Ukraine, as he welcomes an American released from a Russian jail in what’s been called a ‘goodwill’ gesture.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/