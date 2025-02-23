BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
I'd Rather Have Jesus | Selah | Lyrics
39 views • 6 months ago

Came across another beautiful song written in honor of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ; hope I did the video justice, though I am so unworthy of Him. Praying one day the Lord will have mercy and remember me as I continue my walk down the Narrow Way in search of Jesus. 


WayfaringGal.com


Lyrics


I’d rather have Jesus than silver or gold

I’d rather be His than have riches untold

I’d rather have Jesus than houses or lands

I’d rather be led by His nail-pierced hand


Than to be the king of a vast domain

And be held in sin’s dread sway

I’d rather have Jesus than anything

This world affords today


I’d rather have Jesus than men’s applause

I’d rather be faithful to His dear cause

I’d rather have Jesus than world-wide fame

I’d rather be true to His holy Name


Than to be the king of a vast domain

And be held in sin’s dread sway

I’d rather have Jesus than anything

This world affords today


He’s fairer than lilies of rarest bloom

He’s sweeter than honey from out the comb

He’s all that my hungering spirit needs

I’d rather have Jesus and let Him lead


Than to be the king of a vast domain

And be held in sin’s dread sway

I’d rather have Jesus than anything

This world affords today


Than to be the king of a vast domain

And be held in sin’s dread sway

I’d rather have Jesus than anything

This world affords today


And he that taketh not his cross, and followeth after me, is not worthy of me. (Matt 10:38)


spiritualjesus christsalvationchristianmusicpraiseworshiplyricsstrait gatenarrow waywayfaring gal
