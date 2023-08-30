BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Behind the Circus 4: The Torah Terrorists & the Noahide Laws
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
29 views • 08/30/2023

From March 31st, 2019

This is part 4 of a series exposing the Satanic infiltration of the Biblical cosmology revival (aka the flat earth movement). This message deals with the infiltration of Torah/Hebrew Roots through the popular Torah teacher Rob Skiba. Pastor Dean compares the teachings and accusations of Rob Skiba toward true New Testament Christians (who understand that we are not required to keep Old Testament laws, rituals, sabbaths, feasts, and dietary restrictions for righteousness or salvation) with what the evil Jewish Talmud says. It becomes clear that Rob sounds more like the Talmud than a fellow Christian brother.

Keywords
rob skibatorahheresydean odle
