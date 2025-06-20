BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Survivalist Beef Stew over Mashed Potatoes
21 views • 2 months ago

🍲 Can dinner be this easy AND taste this good?!

 Yes it can! This creamy beef stew over mashed potatoes is:

⏱️ Done in 15 minutes



💵 Just $2.20 per person



🥫 Made with only canned + shelf-stable food



😋 Super cozy and YUMMY

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/beef-stew-over-potatoes



👋 Hi, I'm MJ from LoadedPotato.org — your refrigerator eliminator!

 I make fast and easy meals using food from your pantry 🥫🧂

 This beef stew over mashed potatoes is:

🥣 Warm and filling



🧡 A family favorite



👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Great for 5 to 20 people (leftovers = yay!)



✅ No fridge needed



📦 Want to keep this meal ready to go in your pantry?

 Use our Auto Grocery Calculator to:

🧮 Get your shopping list



🛒 Add to Walmart or Amazon cart



🆓 All for free!



👉 Visit LoadedPotato.org to see more EASY, TASTY, and NO-FRIDGE dinners!

 Let’s make dinner simple again 🍽️✨

----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

X : https://twitter.com/eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------

#EasyDinner #ShelfStable #PantryMeals #NoFridgeNeeded #BudgetFriendlyMeals #15MinuteMeals #QuickDinner #FamilyDinnerIdeas #FridgeFreeCooking #CannedFoodRecipes #SurvivalMeals #EmergencyMealPrep #PreppersPantry #LoadedPotatoOrg #OnePotMeal #MashedPotatoes #BeefStew #PantryCooking #CookingWithCans #ShelfStableStew #DinnerInMinutes #CheapDinnerIdeas #MealPrepMadeEasy #WarmAndHearty #ComfortFoodFast #EasyFamilyMeals #WeeknightDinner #NoRefrigeratorRequired #InstantPotatoes #KidFriendlyMeals


meal prepemergency foodcomfort foodone pot recipeprepper mealsmashed potatoespantry mealsbudget mealsloadedpotatoorgshelf stable mealscanned food recipeseasy dinner ideasno fridge cookingquick family mealsfridge free mealsbeef stew recipe15 minute dinnerkid friendly dinnerweeknight dinnerinstant mashed potatoescanned beef stewcheap dinnerfast pantry meals
