Interview with a WHISTLEBLOWER Brandy Vaughan exposing the Danger of Vaccines

The United States is sicker than ever.





The U.S. spends more than any other country on healthcare yet has more chronic health issues than any other country. Half of all adults in the U.S. have a chronic illness, and nearly half will eventually die of cancer. We are exposed to a cocktail of synthetic chemicals from birth: polluted air and water and processed food laced with pesticides, to which we add pharmaceutical drugs, including vaccines, into the mix.





Pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines contain multiple synthetic chemicals that should NEVER be put into the body. They are part of the reason we have skyrocketing chronic health issues that have somehow become the new “normal” in our society. But this is not normal. And science is clear: Most, if not all, of these health issues, can be linked to pharmaceutical treatments and drugs. In fact, the health care system is now the leading cause of death in the U.S.





THE U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS A LEADING CAUSE OF DEATH





A 2016 report from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine shows that medical errors in hospitals and other healthcare facilities are incredibly common, and may now be the third-leading cause of death in the United States — claiming 251,000 lives every year, more than respiratory disease, accidents, stroke and Alzheimer’s.





Moreover, a 2014 study found that prescription drugs are now the fourth leading cause of death in the US. The Harvard study reported 2.74 MILLION serious adverse drug reactions per year come from properly prescribed drugs. And about 106,000 people DIE EVERY YEAR from drugs prescribed to them.





In addition to pharmaceutical drugs and medical error, vaccines are put into the mix. Vaccines do not create immunity, they create customers. It’s the best business model in the world. It keeps people coming back for more – forever.





There are multiple toxic ingredients in vaccines — some known to cause cancer and autoimmune disorders. These toxins create health issues that in turn create customers.





The best defense against disease is a healthy, strong immune system, not overloaded with toxins from food, water, air, and pharmaceutical products.





Learn The Risk is a US-based non-profit organization and a powerful force for educating people WORLDWIDE on the dangers of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines and unnecessary medical treatments — that are literally killing us.





Learn The Risk was founded by a former pharmaceutical insider Brandy Vaughan, an ex-Merck sales executive who never meant to take on the world’s most powerful industry. But she felt she had no choice when the industry’s agenda to keep us all sick began to spiral out of control.





Brandy saw the corruption from the inside when she sold a drug (VIOXX) that was literally killing thousands of people. Now she exposes the truth behind the “health” care system and empowers people to take control of their health and make changes NATURALLY.





