Biden Divulges DEW Secret Weapons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Jacked Up" Joe Biden's Loose Lips are a well documented phenomenon and can occur whenever the Puppet President is not leashed 2 Teleprompters.
Recent Loose Comments by Resident Biden about 'The Right, or Good Roofs' Protecting Certain Houses in Maui, and Texas from Devastating Fires are 🚨 Alarming
Directed Energy Weapons are very real as is the anomaly of DEW's being unable to ignite blue 🔵 colored objects