Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 10 | Total Eclipse of the Heart

Dive into the shadow with us in this latest podcast episode, where we unravel the mysteries of the total solar eclipse that enchanted North America on April 8, 2024. From Mexico through the United States and touching parts of Canada, this celestial event turned day into night, captivating millions. With the path of totality covering densely populated regions, spectators experienced up to 4 minutes and 28 seconds of darkness. Explore the truth and the profound impacts of this event. How will this eclipse transform us? Join our exploration in the Moon's shadow and discover the possibilities.

