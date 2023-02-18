How to make your green smoothie!

Adding this one thing to your day is a great way to boost the amount of nutrients you get in a day! Start with a nutriBullet and work your way up to a larger blender like a blendTec or VitaMix. If you don't have one of those, use a coffee grinder to grind your flax or chia seeds right before you add it to your smoothie. Why do we need to add supplements? *97% of people are deficient in at least some of the vitamins our bodies require to function *Vegetables have 1/10th of the nutrients they had in 1950 *Our soil is depleted of nutrients *A person would have to eat 27,000 calories a day to get all the nutrients needed from food alone. *Inflammation and vitamin deficiency are the leading causes of chronic disease. Synthetic vs Whole food organic vitamins: *Synthetic vitamins only have part of the components of the whole food source and do not nourish the body and can actually be harmful. *Our bodies don't recognize partial components and they end up clogging our arteries and are harmful to our cells. *The mg of a whole food source vitamin is 9 or10 times less than a synthetic because it takes mega amounts of a synthetic to have any impact at all. *Synthetics are made of crushed rocks and processed with industrial chemicals, petroleum derivatives, oils, hydrogenated acetone-processed sugars and/or irradiated animal fats. Consuming high amounts of protein can interrupt our mTor and IGF-1 pathways from getting rid of damaged or diseased cells (autophagy). Dr. Catie supplements are available here: https://purefitjoy.com/?post_type=product Read my article on the difference between synthetic and organic, whole food sourced vitamins here: https://katherinepurefitjoy.substack.com/p/are-your-supplements-doing-more-harm

