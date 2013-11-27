[Nov 27, 2013] Quest 4 Truth Episode 15 (4.1K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba continue their study of Revelation chapter 3, with a discussion about the Key of David, the Philadelphian Church, the synagogue of Satan, Israel, time in Heaven vs time on Earth, the 20 year "time of Jacob's Trouble", the space/time twin paradox, what it means when Jesus said that He is coming "quickly", the New Jerusalem, the pillars of the Temple (Jachin and Boaz) and more.
