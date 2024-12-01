Prophecy in the News

Recorded November 30, 2024

Join Tom Stapleton as he delves into recent articles exploring a unique Ukrainian perspective on Russian Christians' viewpoints regarding the possibility of nuclear war. Discover how faith and geopolitics intertwine in the shadow of escalating tensions.

Tom also examines the potential role of Russia and China's strategic action of cutting critical communication cables, and how these measures could temporarily stall the escalation toward World War III.

This thought-provoking discussion sheds light on the complexities of global conflicts, the influence of faith-based perspectives, and the delicate balance of international relations. Don’t miss this insightful analysis of current events and their prophetic implications.