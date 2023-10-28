FIGHT FOR TRUMP

Fight for Trump Like he fights for us

You know we can You know we must

Our cause is right Our cause is just

So we fight for Trump Like he fights for us

We stand for freedom We stand for truth

The deep state will get the boot

We stand for peace We stand for love

We stand with Trump 'cause he's the one!

Fight for Trump Like he fights for us

You know we can You know we must

Our cause is right Our cause is just

So we fightfor Trump Like he fights for us

We are Trump He is us

In God we believe In God we trust

Trump is us We are him

And together we will win win win !

Fight for Trump Like he fights for us

You know we can You know we must

Our cause is right Our cause is just

So we fight for Trump Like he fights for us

Yeah we fight forTrump Like he fights for us

Lyrics and muic by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2023



