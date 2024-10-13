BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Box | Dušan Kastelic
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
178 views • 8 months ago

A short film by Dušan Kastelic, 'The Box' is full of miserable creatures. One of them doesn’t belong there. He’s thinking outside the box… You have probably heard of the phrase "To think outside of the box"? Well, this is a film about such a box and the flat-headed creatures that live inside of it. Life in the Box is boring and miserable. Until one day when a new baby boy starts to grow in the middle of the Box! This baby is very different from other flat-headed inhabitants of the Box. He's happy, lively, and curious. As the baby grows bigger and bigger, the flat-headed neighbors are becoming more and more annoyed with him. Until one day when he literally grows over their heads…

Release Date: 2017

Story, director, animator, etc...: Dušan Kastelic

Music and Sound Design: Mateja Starič

Producer: Dušan Kastelic

Production Assistant: Igor Pediček

Technical Support: Žiga Kastelic

Additional Modeling and Animation: Cory Collins

Re-recording Mixer: Julij Zornik (100 d.o.o.)

Color Correction: Emil Svetlik (Teleking)

🔗 All Credit To Dušan Kastelic: https://www.bugbrain.com/thebox/#

Mirrored - Just a Dude 

SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:

• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
animationcollegeeducationsocietydumbing downconformityshort filmdusan kastelicthe box
