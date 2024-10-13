The Box | Dušan Kastelic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A short film by Dušan Kastelic, 'The Box' is full of miserable creatures. One of them doesn’t belong there. He’s thinking outside the box… You have probably heard of the phrase "To think outside of the box"? Well, this is a film about such a box and the flat-headed creatures that live inside of it. Life in the Box is boring and miserable. Until one day when a new baby boy starts to grow in the middle of the Box! This baby is very different from other flat-headed inhabitants of the Box. He's happy, lively, and curious. As the baby grows bigger and bigger, the flat-headed neighbors are becoming more and more annoyed with him. Until one day when he literally grows over their heads…
Release Date: 2017
Story, director, animator, etc...: Dušan Kastelic
Music and Sound Design: Mateja Starič
Producer: Dušan Kastelic
Production Assistant: Igor Pediček
Technical Support: Žiga Kastelic
Additional Modeling and Animation: Cory Collins
Re-recording Mixer: Julij Zornik (100 d.o.o.)
Color Correction: Emil Svetlik (Teleking)
🔗 All Credit To Dušan Kastelic: https://www.bugbrain.com/thebox/#
Mirrored - Just a Dude
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/