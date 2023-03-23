THE BRITISH AVENGER IN WAR THUNDER - GETTING BETTER!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Finally making it to the "good" tanks in the British line. This can handle a Tiger or T34 if played well. Well worth a try and other than a soft turret face it can take a hit here and there. A glass cannon with a bit of armor..the 17 pounder can hook up but that Tiger can one shot you real easy!