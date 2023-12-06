BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This will happen faster than U think! Get Ready
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
485 views • 12/06/2023

The BEAST SYSTEM is being installed while you are distracted 

Share the video. NOT CONSPIRACY ANYMORE!


Subscribe to OFF GRID with DOUG & STACY: https://www.youtube.com/@OFFGRIDwithDOUGSTACY/videos

Be part of the TEAM and get a T shirt

https://www.bonfire.com/store/official-off-grid-with-doug-and-stacy-merch/

Come to the https://www.homesteadinglifeconferenc... and learn from experts in their field and of course see us =)

https://www.homesteadinglifeconference.com/

Now these are Affiliate programs and we get a kick back and in most cases we negotiated a savings for YOU! So when you use the link and coupon code below EVERYBODY WINS!


Redmond Real Salt *SPECIAL DEAL!

https://redmond.life/?afmc=OFFGRID


Follow Doug & Stacy:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DougandStacy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/offgridwithdougandstacy/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/2_off_the_grid


Join our Facebook group "Homestead Homies" :

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1670530899907249/

 • Recent Uploads | ...

Popular Videos:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLylxeR881sUYoq8JwpuDK5dCriBfVnJDh

Foraging and Fermenting:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLylxeR881sUZE7Aju2pbW89kMc-6K8o9z

Off Grid Homestead Remedies:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLylxeR881sUYYnbMvzh7YZjfYes0SA9UH

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLylxeR881sUZd2Gd_N5bIK_GGbjlbeZ5X

Email: [email protected]

*Off grid living *Rain water catchment *Cooking with wood

*Food growing *Cooking from scratch *Raised bed gardening

*Food harvesting *fermenting the harvest *food preservation

*Holistic Remedies like Grandma made *How to make money and live this life

*storing food in a root cellar *DIY Build projects

*Animal Husbandry *Raising Chickens, Guinea, Turkeys and Ducks

All of our videos are made to empower you to break free and LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE!


Shared from and subscribe to:

OFF GRID with DOUG & STACY

https://www.youtube.com/@OFFGRIDwithDOUGSTACY/videos

preppingbibleagriculturepropagandafarmingsurvivalfood shortagesaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsfaminesdays of noahmsm liesfood warscovid hoaxthe great resetagroterrorismmanufactured fires
