Joel Richardson: Sinai to Zion

Can insights into the Old Testament tell us more about how future Bible prophecy will be fulfilled?





Today we welcome New York Times best-selling author Joel Richardson to talk about his book Sinai to Zion. In this amazing interview, Joel tells us how and where Jesus will return and provides fascinating insights into Mt. Sinai, leviathan, the sign of the Son of Man, and much more!





You certainly will not want to miss this episode of The Zach Drew Show!





**********





If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!





Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005 or call our toll free number at 888-459-5727





You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:

IGBY International Ministries

PO Box 797

Decatur, IL 62525





Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.





