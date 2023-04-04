Marjorie Taylor Greene At Trump Arraignment in NYC

On Tuesday, MTG showed up to New York City in support of former President Trump to protest his indictment. She was seen in the streets with a megaphone slamming the New York City mayor for his hypocrisy.

“To the Mayor Adams: as you can see, I’m peacefully protesting, which you called me out by name, while you allow crime in your streets and you send your henchmen down here to commit assault against people by making loud noises, assault against police officers who are doing their jobs trying to keep an eye on people, trying to prevent violence,” Greene shouted.

“The Democrats are the party of violence!”

