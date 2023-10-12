BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
INSANE Biden tries to tie Israel aid to UKRAINE!
92 views • 10/12/2023

Glenn Beck


Oct 12, 2023


The Biden administration wants to tie Israel aid to Ukraine, Taiwan, and border funding and Rep. Chip Roy is furious: "Is there a swampier friggin' thing to do?!" Rep. Roy joins Glenn to discuss the latest Israel news as well as the Speaker of the House debate. After a vote among Republicans, Rep. Steve Scalise barely beat Rep. Jim Jordan. But some Republicans, like Roy, aren't done fighting yet. Rep. He explains why he's "still gonna be advocating" for Jim Jordan and why he's furious with how his party handled the vote: "They took our good-faith effort...and man, they called in all the usual plays."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsPSexjgp7U

Keywords
presidentdebateisraelfundingborderbidenjim jordanukraineglenn beckspeaker of the housesteve scaliserepresentativeaidtaiwanchip roy
