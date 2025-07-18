Threats to the Power Grid and Legislative Efforts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know our power grid faces four major threats? Physical Attacks, Cyber Attacks, EMP Strikes, Geomagnetic Storms
A nationwide grid collapse could be catastrophic—some experts warn up to 90% of Americans could perish in the aftermath. But there’s hope! Texas just passed Senate Bill 75, creating a Grid Protection Commission to harden defenses.
